Katherine Kelly looks a million miles away from her Corrie days...

Katherine Kelly famously sported huge earrings as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street, but she’ll unveil a very different look in BBC1’s Gentleman Jack this weekend.

The 39-year-old actress will turn up opposite another former Corrie favourite Suranne Jones in this Sunday’s episode of the Sally Wainwright penned series.

And Corrie fans will probably do a double take when they see Katherine in full period costume as she makes her debut as Elizabeth Sutherland, the eldest daughter of Lister’s lover, Ann Walker.

The Beeb has released a preview picture of Katherine in costume and we particularly like her pretty bonnet!

Katherine’s character Elizabeth is a mum-of-three who lives in Inverness with her bullish husband Captain Sutherland (Shetland’s Derek Riddell).

With Ann Walker’s mental health in decline, it’s suggested that she should go and stay with Elizabeth to recuperate. However, what will Elizabeth make of her sister’s friendship with Lister? Will she cause trouble?

Katherine, who recently starred in hit TV drama Cheat, has of course worked with writer Sally Wainwright before.

Back in 2016 she played DI Jodie Shackleton in the second series of Sally’s hugely popular drama Happy Valley.

‘I’m thrilled to reunite with Sally again,’ says Katherine. ‘I know how passionate she is about Anne Lister and I’m delighted to be portraying such a key historical character in Anne’s story.’

Meanwhile, later in the series The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl will make an appearance in Gentleman Jack as Queen Marie of Denmark.

Lister comes on the Queen’s radar when she heads to Copenhagen. Talking about the scenes, writer Sally said: ‘The real Anne was a huge social climber and very snobbish! She lived to travel and did some extraordinary things.’

Episode six of Gentleman Jack, featuring Katherine Kelly, is on BBC1 this Sunday at 9pm.

