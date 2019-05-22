The former Saturdays singer got real with her fans

Frankie Bridge has revealed how ‘devastated’ she was to see pictures of herself in a bikini sneakily taken during her birthday trip to Miami.

The Saturdays star, who has just turned 30, said she had ‘zero idea’ the images were being snapped and couldn’t bring herself to look at them.

Frankie went on to add that you can see her body ‘from all angles’ in the pictures and warned that images of people on Instagram looking posed and beautiful are not a reflection of real life.

Mum-of-two Frankie also confessed that after having her sons Carter, three, and Parker, five, she doesn’t feel confident about her body though she is proud of what it has achieved.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Frankie, who is married to former footballer Wayne Bridge, 38, said: ‘I still stress about my body and how my body looks, it’s easy to compare others and it is a massive contributing factor to my mental health.

‘When I was pregnant for the first time that was when I realised I had suffered from an eating disorder in the past, having no control over what my body did during pregnancy was hard for me.

‘The list is endless; weight loss, weight gain, saggy skin, stretch marks. Mums I know you get me! I still HATE the thought of going on holiday – what to wear, how to wear a bikini.’

She added: ‘I know for a fact that no matter how toned, how thin I am that I will never be able to see myself the way that others do.

‘So, here’s to accepting ourselves for who we are and finding a way to be happy with it.’

Frankie was also a former member of S Club 8 and shot to fame after appearing in Simon Fuller’s reality show S Club Search.