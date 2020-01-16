Friends reunion is ‘still a maybe’ according to HBO network boss

Please let it happen!

Friends fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a reunion of the hit show, but it looks like we’ll be waiting a bit longer.

HBO Max, where the sitcom is set to air, has revealed that the reunion is “still a maybe.”

According to Fox News, Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer, revealed, “There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it.

“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.”

Fans have been getting excited for the special after all six of the main stars got onboard with the idea last year.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow are reportedly keen to take part in an “unscripted” project – and so are the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Last year, the cast celebrated the show’s 25th anniversary by sharing a selfie on Instagram.

And Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene in the show, told Ellen Degeneres that the cast are up for reuniting.

She said, “We would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working together on something.”

It’s a sharp U-turn from last October, when Jen said, “I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t even be close to as good as it was. So why do it? It would ruin it.”

While Courteney previously said, “We’re not doing it! It’s just not going to happen.”

And David said, “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.”

Well, we certainly do!