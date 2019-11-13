An ‘unscripted’ Friends reunion is reportedly in the works

This is BIG news

It has been reported that a reunion episode of Friends is in the works, with all six members of the cast set to be involved.

Sources are said to have revealed that Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are in talks to star in an unscripted reunion special.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the on screen get together would air on new streaming service HBO Max.

While many Friends fans get their fix of the iconic sitcom on Netflix, the show is soon to be removed from the site, making a debut on HBO Max.

While news of a new dose of Friends magic may be dreamy to some, it’s important to not get too excited just yet.

Sources have stressed that nothing has been totally finalised, with agreements from cast on things like scheduling still need to be sorted.

This comes after Rachel Green actress Jennifer Aniston hinted that she and her Friends cast mates had something special in the pipe line.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGenerous Show last month, Jen said, “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is.

“So we’re just trying – we’re working on something.”

Reluctant to spill any details, the Hollywood star added, “I don’t want to lead people on.”

Naturally, loads of Friends lovers were thrilled by the idea of a new addition to the programme taking to social media to express their joy, but others seem to reckon the reboot is totally unnecessary.

‘I’m a HUGE Friends fan but never wanted to see a reunion of any kind, some things are best left alone,’ remarked one Tweeter.

‘Does there really need to be a Friends reunion? It’s still a great show I can still watch any episode and love it, but… just move on…,’ posted another.