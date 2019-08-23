Gabby Allen has confirmed that she and ex-boyfriend Myles Stephenson are no longer together.

The former Love Island star took to her Instagram story to confirm that the pair had split, after several reports had claimed that they had broken up.

In her Instagram stories, the reality star wrote: ‘The news paper articles are true.

‘I am no longer in a relationship.

‘I hope youse have all had a better week than me!’ she continued, adding: ‘If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do. X’.

Reports flooded in earlier this week that the duo had parted ways, after the fitness guru had reportedly found the Rak-Su singer messaging other girls.

A source told the Sun: ‘Gabby suspected Myles had been messaging a girl a while ago, but he told her that one of his mates had used his Instagram account.

‘Then when they were meant to be having space apart, Gabby caught him red-handed. She immediately ended the relationship.’

Referring to Gabby’s former relationship with fellow Love Island star Marcel Somerville, who reportedly cheated on her, the source said: ‘She is shocked that it happened, especially after everything she went through with Marcel.

‘She has made her decision and doesn’t want to be with someone she can’t trust.’

The split comes just months after Gabby revealed that she could see a long future with the former X Factor, who she started dating last year.

‘He’s amazing,’ she told The Sun. ‘We’ve only been together a year, but it moved pretty fast and we live together in Islington. He basically came to my house and never left.

‘We can hear wedding bells. We talk about long-term stuff all the time.’