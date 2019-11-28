Gabby Allen isn't starring on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here yet she seems to have been caught up in the drama anyway.

The Love Island star hit the headlines earlier this week after it emerged her ex-boyfriend, Myles Stephenson, confided in fellow campmate Jacqueline Jossa about her husband Dan Osborne – claiming he cheated on Jac with Gabby.

But, having previously denied the claims along with Dan, Gabby ensured she distracted us all from the rumours with a series of EPIC bikini snaps and we’re in awe of the star’s killer body.

The 26-year-old star is currently at a health retreat with in Thailand with fellow islander Kady McDermott. And, appearing to take aim at the scandal surrounding her, she captioned a shot of her looking fierce, “just keep swimming.”

Fans labelled the personal trainer “insane” and couldn’t get over her abs. “You’re killing it,” one online user wrote.

It comes after rumours surfaced that Jacqueline Jossa was allowed to temporarily leave the camp to make contact with her husband, Dan.

According to The Sun, Myles informed Jacqueline (in unaired scenes) that he believed Dan had been unfaithful to Jac with Gabby during a work trip to Marbella in 2018.

The EastEnders star threatened to quit and was then reportedly allowed to temporarily leave the camp to send Dan a voicemail. He was allowed to send one back.

An insider told The Sun, “Jacqueline was beside herself after Myles told her what he believed. She was nothing short of hysterical.

“Jacqueline has been fantastic to watch so producers really wanted to avoid a situation where she walked out.

“But equally they were very conscious about a duty of care towards her and had to consider her mental state.

“After allowing her to leave the voicemail, and letting Dan leave one back, she was offered the chance to remain in the show and accepted.”

Despite branding Myles a “liar” in a scathing Instagram post last week, Gabby has so far ignored the media speculation.