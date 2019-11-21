It’s been three months since Gabby Allen split from I’m A Celeb star Myles Stephenson, and now she’s branded him a "liar" and a "cheater" in a scathing Instagram.

The Rak-Su star’s appearance on I’m A Celeb has ruffled feathers among Gabby and her friends. And despite confessing to “not watching” the ITV show, Gabby took to Instagram to address some things he’d discussed.

Myles was having a meaningful conversation with former footballer Ian Wright about his quest to find love and said he struggles to meet girls who aren’t with him for the fame. His comments seemingly spurred Gabby to tear into him on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of a cheetah with Myles’ face photoshopped into it, the Love Island star wrote, “Omg I’m dead. I’m not even watching the show but people are sending me things like this. Saying meet ‘meaningful Milo’.”

“Apparently he was on about ‘meaningful relationships’. I’m not sure the guy knows what he’s on about tbh. I didn’t know cheating, lying and a whole load of other came under meaningful. Who knows? Each to their own,” she wrote.

The pair split back in August after he was caught exchanging flirty messages with other girls. Gabby confirmed the news on Instagram and begged girls with any other information to come forward, saying, “If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do x”

Prior to their split, Myles – who won X Factor in 2017 – moved into Gabby’s flat and the pair had discussed marriage.

At the time Gabby said she “didn’t feel weird” about how fast things were moving with her beau. “I mean he’s the first person that I’ve really thought about having a long term relationship. We’re talking about future things too.

“It doesn’t feel weird talking about it, it’s not forced in any way. It’s not put on.”