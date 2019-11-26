Gary Barlow has made a fond farewell to his touring production of Calendar Girls as it has come to an end but he has announced that he's taking the show to the US next year.

Gary Barlow, 48, has had a busy couple of years lately, and when he’s not been touring with his Take That bandmates – Mark Owen and Howard Donald – he’s been recording some solo tracks in the studio.

And adding to his musical bow, Gary has announced plans to take his musical stateside.

Gary uploaded a throwback snap to his Instagram and captioned it: “Well it’s farewell to our @thegirlsmusical for now. Following its run on the West End it has toured the UK for 2 and a half years. We’ve had amazing audiences in every region. Thank you.”

He continued: “Here’s a little shot from 2014 when it all began, in the village where the real story was born – Burnsall. The story and the show will now be taken to the US next year.”

The musical (previously titled The Girls) is a musical with music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and a book by Tim Firth. The show is based on the 2003 film Calendar Girls, which is in turn based on a true story.

It had its world premiere at the Grand Theatre, Leeds back in 2015 before transferring to The Lowry, Salford in January 2016. It went on to open in London’s West End at the Phoenix Theatre in February 2017 and after a successful run of shows, a UK Tour tour followed from October 2018.

Gary, who has worked on a string of shows including Finding Neverland which hit Broadway back in 2015 and a couple of years later The Band the musical followed from his BBC One talent show Let It Shine.

Calendar Girls won Best Regional Production at the What’s On Stage Awards in 2017.

No doubt it will be just as successful stateside!