Gary Barlow stunned fans after he shared a snap to debut his new look – and they love it.

The 48-year-old singer, has been enjoying a family holiday Stateside after he finished touring with his band Take That earlier this year but it looks like the break has done him the world of good as he’s a changed man.

Gary uploaded a snap of him wearing a blue suit and captioned it: ‘I’ve got a closet full of black suits. Feels like it’s all I’ve worn for years. Not anymore. I’m upping the stakes in the suit department. Check out this beauty from one of my faves @paulsmithdesign’

And fans are delighted with the change. One wrote: ‘Fickin’ hell Gary, how are we gonna cope if you dress like this all the time #VeryDapper’; and another wrote: ‘Wow I always said you look so gorgeous and fabulous in Blue fabulous pic Mr Barlow wow wow’.

While a third agreed: ‘Love the new look but in all honesty…what wouldn’t you look gorgeous in??’

And another joked: ‘black ain’t here anymore’ – making a play on Take That’s hit single Love Ain’t here Anymore.

And it’s not just fans who are impressed, as celebrity pals have also shown their support, with Fearne Cotton writing: ‘Yes captain!!’.

While it’s not yet clear whether Mr Barlow will be throwing out his old black suits or donating them to charity, he’s certainly changed his shopping preferences – and could bandmate Mark Owen be behind this sudden transformation? As one fan asked whether it’s the same blue suit he bought in Germany with Mark.

Whatever the reason, we must admit he is looking good These Days!