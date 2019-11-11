Gaz Beadle has announced his engagement girlfriend Emma McVey.

The Geordie Shore star took to his Instagram page on Sunday evening to confirm that he and girlfriend Emma had got engaged.

Sharing a sweet photo of him kissing Emma on the cheek as she holds up her left hand on her other cheek to show off her diamond engagement ring, Gaz let his over three and a half million followers know that ‘SHE SAID YES 💍’.

Emma, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, also shared the same snap with her over 800,000 Instagram followers, writing, ‘We have a crazy, exciting couple of years on the way…❤️👶🏼💍’.

Both adorable posts were met with a stream of congratulatory messages from friends and followers, with the announcements jointly raking up over 600,000 likes.

Of course a number of well-known figures commented on the two posts.

Former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Jake Quickenden wrote, ‘Congrats G’, while Love Island stars Anton Danyluk and Chris Hughes added, ‘Congratulations ❤️’ and ‘Well done Gary ❤️ lovely couple. Pleased for you buddy xx’.

The pair also received sweet messages from Gaz’s fellow Geordie Shore stars, including Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei plus The Only Way Is Essex star Maria Fowler, who wrote, ‘Congratulations ❤️❤️’, ‘Congrats beedle!!! ❤️’ and ‘Congratulations’.

Gaz, whose real name is Gary, and Emma are parents to one-year-old son Chester, who they welcomed into the world last January.

Writing about becoming a dad when he confirmed the exciting arrival, Gaz captioned his sweet announcement post, ‘WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son 😍👶🏼💙 he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2 @emma_jane1392 is fine and did amazing.

‘I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what 🙏🏻 xxx’.

The pair are currently expecting their second child, who they confirmed at a gender reveal party will be a little sister to son Chester.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Gaz wrote, ‘BABY NO 2 😮😮😮 WE MUST BE MAD

‘Joking wow so nice to finally let everyone know baby no 2 will be with us later this year and I am SOOOOOOOO EXCITED Chester changed my life and now to give him a brother or sister is just amazing I was so nervous with Chester but now it’s just excitement… @emma_jane1392 💙❤️’.

Big congrats to Gaz and Emma!

