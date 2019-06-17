Baby number 2 is on the way!

Gaz Beadle has revealed he’s expecting his second child with girlfriend Emma McVey.

The former Geordie Shore star, who is already dad to 18-month-old Chester, announced the happy news on Father’s Day.

TV star Gaz, 32, posted a picture of a baby scan and wrote: ‘BABY NO 2 😮😮😮 WE MUST BE MAD…. joking.

‘Wow so nice to finally let everyone know baby no 2 will be with us later this year and I am SOOOOOOOO EXCITED.

‘Chester changed my life and now to give him a brother or sister is just amazing I was so nervous with Chester but now it’s just excitement…’

Gaz’s girlfriend Emma, 26, added: ‘We can finally share our amazing news. Baby number 2 on the way ❤️👶🏼.’

As well as the baby scan, Gaz shared a shot of little Chester wearing a babygro that read: ‘I’m going to be a big brother.’

While over on his Instagram stories, the thrilled star gave a shout out to all the fellow fathers.

‘Just want to say to all the dads as I’m now in that dad club, Happy Father’s Day,’ he said.

‘Have an amazing day, being a dad is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me and it makes me appreciate my dad even more.’

Gaz and Emma started dating in August 2016. They welcomed Chester last January.

He quit the hit MTV show shortly after learning of the happy baby news, but fans will be pleased to know the key cast members are rumoured to be getting back together very soon for a reunion.

‘I think there are talks about us coming back to do a reunion, but it’s just hard isn’t it,’ Sophie Kasaei recently teased.