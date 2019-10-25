OMG 😳🍆

Former Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle suffered a majorly embarrassing mishap yesterday when he accidentally flashed his private parts in an Instagram snap.

The Newcastle lad took to social media to post an adorable photo of himself enjoying a bubble bath with his one-year-old son Chester.

Awkwardly, Gaz’s manhood could be seen floating amongst the foam in the bath water- attracting some very cheeky comments from those eagle eyed followers who spotted his infamous willy, dubbed the “parsnip” by his former Geordie Shore beau, Charlotte Crosby.

Having realised his mistake, Gaz swiftly deleted the snapshot, replacing it with a penis-free version.

Addressing the hilarious blunder on his Instagram story, a red faced Gaz explained that his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey had taken the nudity filled image.

He said, “I just want to apologise. Emma sent me a picture of me and Chester in the bath, didn’t tell me, I put it straight on Instagram, not noticing that my dick was floating in the water.

“I apologise, the picture is deleted and, yeah, sorry.”

Oh dear!

Taking to the comment section beneath the newly uploaded PG edition of the snap, one cheeky fan joked, ‘That’s better 😂🍆,’ while another added, “Nobody wants to see your 🍆 anymore anyways.’

‘Haha a quick photo replacement with a better elbow placement 🍆😳 lol 😂 how many screenshots are circulating now though 🤣,’ chipped in a third.