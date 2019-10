OMG ๐Ÿ˜ณ๐Ÿ†

Former Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle suffered a majorly embarrassing mishap yesterday when he accidentally flashed his private parts in an Instagram snap.

The Newcastle lad took to social media to post an adorable photo of himself enjoying a bubble bath with his one-year-old son Chester.

Awkwardly, Gazโ€™s manhood could be seen floating amongst the foam in the bath water- attracting some very cheeky comments from those eagle eyed followers who spotted his infamous willy, dubbed the โ€œparsnipโ€ by his former Geordie Shore beau, Charlotte Crosby.

Having realised his mistake, Gaz swiftly deleted the snapshot, replacing it with a penis-free version.

Addressing the hilarious blunder on his Instagram story, a red faced Gaz explained that his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey had taken the nudity filled image.

He said, โ€œI just want to apologise. Emma sent me a picture of me and Chester in the bath, didn’t tell me, I put it straight on Instagram, not noticing that my dick was floating in the water.

โ€œI apologise, the picture is deleted and, yeah, sorry.โ€

Oh dear!

Taking to the comment section beneath the newly uploaded PG edition of the snap, one cheeky fan joked, โ€˜Thatโ€™s better ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ†,โ€™ while another added, โ€œNobody wants to see your ๐Ÿ† anymore anyways.โ€™

โ€˜Haha a quick photo replacement with a better elbow placement ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ˜ณ lol ๐Ÿ˜‚ how many screenshots are circulating now though ๐Ÿคฃ,โ€™ chipped in a third.