Gaz and Emma are expecting their second baby

Former Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle and his model girlfriend Emma McVey announced this week that they are expecting their second child.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the news that baby number two is on the way on Monday, penning two adorable posts to their followers.

MTV star Gaz, 31, shared a sweet snap of one-year-old son Chester wearing a onesie with the words ‘I’m going to be a big brother’ printed on, beside the caption: ‘BABY NO 2 😮😮😮 WE MUST BE MAD…. joking wow so nice to finally let everyone know baby no 2 will be with us later this year and I am SOOOOOOOO EXCITED Chester changed my life and now to give him a brother or sister is just amazing I was so nervous with Chester but now it’s just excitement… @emma_jane1392 💙❤️.’

Meanwhile, stunning underwear model Emma shared a similar snap, writing: ‘We can finally share our amazing news. Baby number 2 on the way ❤️👶🏼 I’m so excited for Chester to have a brother or sister and make our house a little bit more crazy! 🐶🐶👶🏼👶🏼🤰🏻🤷🏻♂️ @gazgshore.’

Despite the happy news, Emma, 26, later took to Instagram to speak out on the controversy that surrounded her slim figure during her last pregnancy.

Uploading a super cute photo in which she can be seen posing in her undies with baby Chester and showing off her petite 12-weeks-pregnant stomach, she explained: ‘This was my 12 week bump update 🤰🏻- no not much of a bump yet but definitely a little more round, and I’m sure I’ll pop a lot earlier second time around!

‘I really regretted not documenting my bump in my pregnancy with Chester, more because I just couldn’t be bothered with the grief I got for being so small (crazy when you look at the size of him now 😂).’

Having ackknowleged some of the trolling comments she received over her small frame, Emma defiantly announced she won’t be holding back with the bump pics this time around, before giving fans an update on the tricky parts of pregnancy.

She added: ‘But I’ve decided no matter what size bump I have this time I’ll definitely be taking photos to look back on!

‘Update – to be honest I’ve felt ABSOLUTELY horrendous, exhausted, sickness tablets, faint…I really struggled with the first trimester, and the fact you can’t rest that much with a wild toddler, work and house work to keep up to, makes it pretty hard 🙈’