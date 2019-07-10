The former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly dancer Gorka welcomed their little girl last week

Just under a week after giving birth, Gemma Atkinson has shared a baby update with her social media followers, telling them she’s ‘slowly getting to grips with motherhood’.

The new mum, 34, and Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, 28, welcomed their baby girl last Thursday.

Writing on her Instagram stories last night, the actress said she’s so excited for the journey ahead.

‘Thank you for all your lovely messages. Our daughter is so wonderful,’ she wrote. ‘I’m slowly getting to grips with motherhood, learning loads and I’m loving being in this little cocoon with her.

‘I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with mine and Gorks little human.’

In a second post, Gemma also joked that her boobs are now enormous.

She wrote, ‘P.S. Didn’t think my cheeks could get any bigger… I was wrong. She def ain’t going hungry!’

It comes after the actress heaped praise on the midwives who helped deliver her daughter last week.

Gemma shared: ‘Personal thank you to the midwives at Royal Bolton Hospital.

‘Genuinely the warmest, most caring team. Every ward I was on myself and my family felt safe and cared for. You are angels. #NHS.’

The actress, who announced she was pregnant on February 1, shared the happy news that she’d become a mum for the first time over the weekend.

Gemma wrote on Instagram: ‘And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier.

‘She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times!

‘Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby.

‘You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days.’