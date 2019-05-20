Gem and Gorka's baby is on its way!

Former Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson has confirmed she and Gorka Marquez’s baby is due to be born rather soon.

Sharing a video where she can be seen baring her huge pregnancy bump in a black sports bra and a pair of grey gym shorts, the 34-year-old telly star confirmed the due date of she and dancer Gorka’s baby is fast approaching.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Gemma, who met boyfriend Gorka, 28, during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, excitedly captioned the upload: ‘In less than two months you’ll be here.’

Fans of Gemma were quick to swoon over the sweet social media pic, with one penning: ‘You look fantastic! You and Gorka are couple goals ❤️ you’ll both make fantastic parents xx,’ while another made a guess at the tot’s gender, adding: ‘That’s a boy boy right there….❤️’

This comes after the soap star hit back at claims that beau Gorka had ‘pleaded’ with Strcitly bosses to partner him up with a northern celeb.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

An insider told The Sun: ‘Gorka has pleaded with Strictly producers to put him with a northern-based star so he can be close to home.

‘By the time the show is on, Gemma will have given birth to their baby and he doesn’t want to be too far from them.’

MORE: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals scary hospital dash after suffering from kidney infection

The source went on: ‘Strictly professionals are required to base themselves from Monday to Friday in the area where their celebrity lives.

‘Obviously, if he’s in the south or another far-flung location, it will be struggle to get back to them both.’

Gem made sure to squish the rumours by addressing the allegations with her one million followers on Instagram.

Taking to her story, she wrote: ‘100 PER CENT NOT TRUE! Gorks is a professional and will go whoever he is needed to do his job!’

Continuing to hit back at the reports she feistily wrote: ‘I never normally justify anything to s****y online articles but when it comes to my partner and his career or my baby I will.’