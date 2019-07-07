Congratulations!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are proud parents after welcoming their first child together – a ‘beautiful baby daughter’.

The Strictly couple had fans questioning whether Gemma had gone into labour earlier this week after they were both unusually silent on social media – and now it appears their instincts were right.

Sharing their happy news on Saturday evening, Gemma and Gorka shared similar posts on Instagram, thanking the staff at The Royal Bolton Hospital for the safe delivery of their first child.

Captioning a photo of the definition of the word ‘family’, new mum Gemma said: ‘And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier 💗💗💗.

‘She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days 🙏.

‘Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez 🐶🐶❤️.’

Echoing Gemma’s sentiment, Gorka shared a photo of himself and Gemma, just before she went into labour. He said: ‘Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier 💗💗💗. She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times.

‘@glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn’t be more proud of you!! ♥️

‘Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. 🙏 Back home now for family time 🐶🐶 #blessed.’

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, before making their romance public on Valentine’s Day 2018, did not reveal the name of their daughter or share a photo.

Congratulations to mum and dad!