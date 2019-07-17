So cute!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared the first picture of their adorable baby girl and revealed the newborn’s name.

The former Hollyoaks actress and Strictly Come Dancing pro welcomed their little girl on July 4 but had yet to give fans a glimpse at the tot. Taking to Instagram last night, Gemma posted three adorable snaps of the newborn dressed in a light pink knitted cardigan and white babygro.

Revealing the tot’s name to her thrilled fans, 34-year-old Gemma captioned it: ‘Mia Louise Marquez.’

Adorable Mia, who has a full head of dark brown hair, is fast asleep in the sweet pictures.

The pair’s Strictly pals were among the first to comment on the cute photos, with 2017 Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford writing: ‘Soooo beautiful! Well done you two!’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Omgggggggg she is beautiful,” Dianne Buswell added, while Katie Piper shared, ‘’Oh my goodness! What a beautiful little girl. Just perfect.’

Gemma shared the snaps a week after she revealed why she didn’t share a picture of Mia Louise in the days after giving birth.

Some fans, who were clearly eager to get a first glimpse at their baby girl, assumed it was because the showbiz couple had done a magazine deal.

However, Gemma took to social media to say that wasn’t at all the case.

Writing on Instagram stories, Gemma said: ‘To people asking why we haven’t posted any pictures. No, we haven’t done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that’s all.”

The actress went on: ‘It’s important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first.’

Adorable!