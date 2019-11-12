Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez first met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017.

The BBC show is where their relationship blossomed – and two years later they’ve also welcomed a baby girl, Mia, who was born in July 2019.

And it looks like the pair are set to reunite in the very place where they first came together – the Strictly ballroom.

The BBC have today confirmed that Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will be paired up for the upcoming Strictly Christmas special!

Former Emmerdale actress Gemma reached the final of the 2017 Strictly series, before losing out to actor Joe McFadden and pro dancer Katya Jones.

She was paired with fan-favourite Aljaz Skorjanec two years ago, and admitted recently that the show changed her whole life.

On her Instagram, she confessed, “I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dance floor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!”

But Gemma isn’t the only past Strictly contestant to rejoin the fold for this year’s Christmas episode.

Chizzy Akudolu, who also took part in 2017, will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima, who has not had a partner in this year’s series – while Debbie McGee will be returning with reigning champion Kevin Clifton as partner.

Gemma also isn’t the only celeb to be paired with her real-life partner. Social media star Joe Sugg will be paired with Dianne Buswell for the Christmas show – the pair got together last year.

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright will also be there, dancing with Janette Manrara, as will GMB presenter Richard Arnold, who will be paired up with Luba Mushtuk.

Eek – we can’t wait!

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One – although a time has not yet been confirmed.

Will you be tuning in?