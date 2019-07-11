Gem is also mum to Norman and Olly

Gemma Atkinson has shared a candid picture of her two dogs Norman and Olly watching over her after her waters broke.

Boyfriend Gorka took a snap of his girlfriend after her waters broke at home last week.

The former Hollyoaks actress, who gave birth last Thursday, is sat on the floor in her fluffy grey dressing gown while one of her dogs sits in between her legs and another lays just by her leg.

‘Gorks took this picture a few hours after my waters had broke. They didn’t leave my side, they were totally aware little sister was on her way,’ Gemma captioned the picture.

‘We don’t deserve dogs,’ one of her followers wrote, while another said, ‘For just a moment I thought Gorka had left you sitting there in your broken waters, then realised it was a shadow 😂your dogs are just gorgeous and your little one so lucky to have such attentive big brothers 😍.’

The previous night Gemma told fans the adorable reason why she hasn’t yet shared a picture of her baby girl.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Writing on Instagram stories, Gemma said, ‘To people asking why we haven’t posted any pictures. No, we haven’t done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that’s all.’

The former Hollyoaks actress, 34, went on: ‘It’s important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first.’

While earlier in the week, in her first update since announcing the birth, Gemma gushed over her ‘wonderful’ baby girl.

‘Thank you for all your lovely messages. Our daughter is so wonderful,’ she said.

‘I’m slowly getting to grips with motherhood, learning loads and I’m loving being in this little cocoon with her.

‘I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with mine and Gork’s little human.’