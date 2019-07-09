Gemma Atkinson praises ‘angel’ midwives who helped deliver her baby girl

The new mum called them 'angels'

Gemma Atkinson has heaped praise on the midwives who helped deliver her baby daughter last week.

The actress, 34, and her Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez, 28, are new parents after they welcomed a little girl last Thursday.

A few days after the birth, Gemma publicly announced the happy news to fans, adding that she ‘gave us all quite a fright at times!’

And returning to social media a day after revealing the baby news, Gemma once again thanked the staff who helped deliver the tot.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared: ‘Personal thank you to the midwives at Royal Bolton Hospital.

‘Genuinely the warmest, most caring team. Every ward I was on myself and my family felt safe and cared for. You are angels. #NHS.’

The fitness fanatic gave birth at Royal Bolton Hospital last week, and gave them high praise in her initial birth announcement.

‘And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier 💗💗💗.

‘She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby.

‘You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days 🙏

‘Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin,’ she wrote.