Gemma has been very open with fans about her pregnancy journey

Gemma Atkinson has taken to Instagram to pen a super honest post to her one million followers about the changes her body has gone through during pregnancy.

Uploading an old snap, the former Hollyoaks actress can be seen looking fit, lean and sporty in her gym gear.

Beside the pre-pregnancy snapshot, 34-year-old Gemma posted a comparison image, in which she can be seen hugging her giant baby bump and grinning at the camera.

Beneath the side-by-side snaps, Gemma, who is set to welcome her first child with partner Gorka Marquez very soon, wrote a long, heart felt message to her fans about how her figure has changed since being with child.

She proudly wrote: ‘70kg vs 85kg. Softer arms, puffier face, bigger ass and thighs, bigger belly, uterus, placenta, water retention, huge rise in estrogen meaning more cellulite and lets be honest, my boobs are like the Mitchell brothers 😂 ALL of the above means my body is working to grow my baby and I couldn’t be more proud of it.

‘Lots of you have DM me telling me you’re pregnant & struggling with the changes in your body. Admittedly, it is hard at first especially if like me, you were / are a gym bunny. However, if you change your way of thinking and realise firstly that pregnancy is a beautiful privilege denied to many woman so be grateful you have this opportunity, things do start to become easier.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

MORE: Strictly’s Gorka Marquez gives sweet glimpse of home life with pregnant Gemma Atkinson as they finally reunite

Continuing to give an insight into her pregnancy, stunning fitness fan Gemma continued: ‘from the minute you are carrying your baby (for me anyway) EVERYTHING became about my baby. Not my appearance. I wanted / still want them to be as strong and as healthy as possible. So if that means for the time being me as the “carrier” gains weight then so what?! 🤷🏼‍♀️

She then told her supporters that her dedication to training has decreased, declaring she doesn’t feel bad about it.

‘I can lose it in time. Yes I’ve continued my training but to nowhere near the extent I was and I’ve most certainly ate more than usual too. On the odd day I’ve felt fed up at not being able to run or lift heavy or have a good sweat on after training I’ve reminded myself that it’s temporary and that my baby is growing well and that fed up feeling disappears in seconds. If you really want to do all that stuff again after a baby, you will.’

Rounding off the sweet post, Gemma expressed her excitement for meeting her new little one.

‘Woman are incredibly strong, the last 9 months I’ve learnt that even more so. We got this. So to the ladies currently struggling with the changes soldier on. It’ll all be worth it when little man or little lady arrives knowing their mum is a total warrior woman 😏🤰💪🏼❤️.’