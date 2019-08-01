Great news for the GC!

Gemma Collins has signed a mega deal with the BBC, almost two years after threatening to sue the broadcaster after falling through a trap door at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The reality star, 37, has signed up to host a regular podcast which will give listeners an insight into her life.

A source close to Gemma revealed: ‘She is absolutely over the moon to have done this deal with the BBC.

‘It will be a regular podcast, available through the BBC Sounds app, which they are hoping will be a massive draw for her millions of young fans.

‘It will launch in a fortnight, when listeners will be able to listen to hear Gemma talking about all sorts of things to do with her crazy life.

‘She is such a huge character and the Beeb is really excited she has signed up.

‘Gemma knows what a huge deal it is to have got her foot in the door with the BBC so she is really investing in the podcast. It is a brilliant opportunity for her.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

It also means Gemma has a shot at getting other jobs with the broadcaster, such as appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

After judge Craig Revel-Horwood said in 2017 that Gemma wasn’t ‘high calibre’ enough to appear on the dance show, Gemma said: ‘I’m not low rent, Craig. We’ve all got to start somewhere and it’s a shame to just knock someone out of giving them a chance because they don’t think I’m high calibre enough.

‘Well I’m sorry I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth but I get 2.2m hits on social media.

‘Where did he start? He was just a dancer and I was just a girl from Romford once.

‘I’m not being funny, a couple more years who knows? I could be sitting drinking tea with Madonna.’

She added: ‘If anything, I’d probably bring a different audience to the BBC. It’ll be called the BCG by the time I’ve finished with Rumba-ing it up.’

Now that we’d love to see!