Gemma Collins has revealed how she managed to shed three stone.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star revealed that she has used a rather bizarre weight loss technique to help her shed a whopping three stone.

Gemma revealed that in order to lose weight over the Christmas period, which is a notorious time for over-indulging on alcohol, sweet treats and lots of meats and cheeses, she stores her unhealthy food in her car.

The reality star revealed that she stocks her cheese and other treats in the boot of her Nissan Micra car to make them harder to get to for when she wants to munch on something.

“I’ve lost three stone now and I feel better than ever,” she told The Sun. “But Christmas is the month of temptation and it is a struggle to be good.

“I bought some beautiful cheeses and I had to put them in my car,” she revealed. “At this time of year people say, ‘Oh I’ll have a mince pie’ but by the time you’ve got to Christmas Day, you’ve put on two stone.

“My car is literally full of cheese but it’s great because it’s helped me be more disciplined. I always try to have everything in moderation now.”

The TOWIE star told the publication earlier this year that she had tried weight-loss injections but was planning on switching her focus to exercise.

“I’ve been using them less and have stopped taking taxis and started walking more,” she told The Sun.

“I was doing some stuff for the BBC but rather than getting a car I walked.”

“I feel amazing,” she added, “but people still say I’m fat all the time and it gets on my wick.

“I am as I am and I won’t apologise for that. But I do think, ‘Oh God, when are they going to stop?’ I am happy, I’m fit and healthy, I’m loving life.

“And I’m not giving trolls any attention.”