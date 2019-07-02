Cheeky!

Gemma Collins took to Instagram this morning to celebrate reaching 1.4 million followers by flashing her entire booty to the internet.

Posing in a Barbie pink swimsuit with a thong style bottom, the 38-year-old former TOWIE star sat with her back to the camera, making sure her bum was fully in shot and taking centre stage for the cheeky photo.

Sat beside a large glass of white wine, rocking a mega glam make-up look and wearing her long blonde locks in a voluminous half up half down do, the self confessed diva oozed confidence.

Captioning the snap, the GC sassily thanked her hordes of fans and hinted at some exciting upcoming projects, revealing she’ll be hitting our screens again soon.

She penned: ‘THANK YOU 1.4 MILLION FOLLOWERS✌🏻 you won’t be disappointed I have some very exciting announcements to make some big secrets that I have been working on.

‘DIVA is BACK @itvbe also this summer ✌🏻.’

Rounding off the bottom-baring upload, Gemma made sure to take a subtle swipe at her haters, without holding back on her classic feisty attitude.

She added: ‘To anyone who ever doubted me KISS MY ASS ✌🏻 people pay to have a butt like mine 😝.’

Ensuring to avoid any nasty comments from trolls over the very revealing image, Gem disabled the comment section beneath the post.

The saucy vacay pic comes days after it was reported that Gemma was spotted leaving music mogul Simon Cowell’s offices.

Rumours have been rife that X-Factor boss Simon is set to launch a celebrity version of the singing show, with Gemma speculated to be one of the stars lined up to compete.

A source told the Daily Star: ‘We want big and exciting stars and The GC is popular and we reckon she makes entertaining viewing. More important, she can sing.

‘Simon has handled many divas over the years with the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Mel B, so we reckon he will be able to deal with this Essex one.’