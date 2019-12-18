The reality star has slammed the ex-Dancing On Ice judge in an exclusive interview with CelebsNow

Gemma Collins has reignited her feud with Jason Gardiner and blasted the former Dancing On Ice judge in a big rant.

It all started in January, when Gemma was on the ITV show, and accused the judge of “selling stories on her” live on the show, while also shouting “You’re boring” at him.

Since then, he’s been axed from Dancing On Ice and replaced with John Barrowman, who will now sit alongside Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo – something Gemma has revealed she’s very happy about.

Gemma exclusively told CelebsNow: “The days of the nasty judge is so old hat. There’s being critical, but there’s also being rude and bullying someone.

“It’s all about moving with the times and I think John Barrowman is just going to add the fun fabulousness to the show, and that’s what people want.

“You’ve only got to put on the news to depress yourself. You don’t want to sit and watch this show on a Sunday night with another depressing, boring judge. You know, you want a bit of fun and, regarding Jason, it’s just old hat honey, move on, boring, next.”

It was revealed, earlier this year, that ITV bosses replaced Jason as they were worried contestants would claim they have been bullied because of Jason’s cutting remarks.

Jason and Gemma – who is competing in the Dancing On Ice Christmas special – clashed on last year’s series after she accused him of being a bully because he compared her to a refrigerator.

ITV sources told The Sun: “Bosses have become concerned in light of the axing of The Jeremy Kyle Show, that contestants could have a cause for complaint.

“After the rows with Gemma last year, producers started to make quiet inquiries about potential replacements. It sounds as if Jason isn’t aware this process is taking place, which is a bit awkward.”

It’s not the first time Jason has been axed, however, as he was an original on the panel from 2006 to 2011, but was ditched for the 2012 series.

*Dancing on Ice at Christmas will air on Sunday, December 22 at 7PM.