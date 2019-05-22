What’s the GC’s secret to weight loss?

Self-confessed diva Gemma Collins recently declared to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she has managed to shed a whopping two and a half stone- and now she’s revealed the secret behind the weight loss.

Having been living it large in Los Angeles for the past week, 38-year-old Gemma shared a snippet from the moment she swung by Kardashain surgeon, Dr Ourian’s office for a consultation.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

After demanding the celeb favourite doc ‘sucked the fat out of her face’, she revealed the details of her shrinking figure to fans, announcing: ‘I’ve just lost two and a half stone but the face don’t get any thinner.’

So, what has Gem being doing to drop the pounds? The former Romford car dealer revealed her secret on social media today.

MORE: Gemma Collins sets sights on THIS American star after splitting from James Argent

Uploading a snapshot of a bowl containing a super nutritious looking meal, complete with cauliflower and lentils, the TOWIE star penned: ‘Follow my personal fitness chef who has been helping me on my journey to health.’

Tagging fitness expert Vicky Young in the post, Gemma credited her body transformation to the exercise pro, who she has been friends with since childhood.

Other meals favoured by Gem’s healthy pal include kale chips baked with olive oil and sea salt, turkey stir -fry with veggies and chorizo mixed with onion and peppers.

Having seemingly been chowing down on the mega nourishing dishes, Gemma made sure to show off the results of her lifestyle change this week.

Sharing a sizzling snap as she sunbathed in the LA heat, the reality star bared her bottom in a tiny thong swimsuit, leaving little to her fan’s imaginations.

Ensuring she was exposed to the rays from all angles, Gem pointed her perky bum directly at the camera, confidently posing on the poolside.

Go girl!