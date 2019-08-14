Poor Gem!

Gemma Collins hasn’t kept her dream of being a mother a secret, with footage of her visiting a fertility clinic even appearing on The Only Way Is Essex.

But in a recent interview on ITV’s This Morning, Gemma revealed that there’s more to her than her infamous GC persona suggests.

Speaking to the show’s hosts, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the 38-year-old confessed: ‘[I] felt so embarrassed for so long because I haven’t got the perfect set up, I haven’t got the children, I felt embarrassed about that in my life.’

She also revealed that she related to and found strength in Jennifer Aniston – who last year urged people not to define her by her family set-up.

Despite admitting that she hasn’t got ‘the perfect set up’ and is waiting for someone – presumably boyfriend Arg – to pop the question with a ‘big yellow ring’, when quizzed if she’d ever have children on her own, or adopt, Gemma didn’t rule anything out.

But she kept her cards close to her chest, replying: ‘Madonna done it, Angelina Jolie done it, so listen there are so many options available.’

‘Without being rude, you could have a different baby every day of the week now.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The reality star also narrowly dodged speculations surrounding her on-again-off-again boyfriend, James ‘Arg’ Argent: ‘With Arg, obviously when we’re on reality TV shows it’s not always plain sailing. People have their moments, Arg has his moments, I’ve had many a moment. But literally, we make great TV’.

Last year, the pair – who first got together in 2016 – bought a holiday house in Spain to prepare Gemma’s body for a baby, and set up a joint bank account, so maybe a baby GC could be closer than we think!

Words by: Ariana Longson