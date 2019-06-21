The GC is looking incredible

Gemma Collins has been showing off the results of her Hollywood makeover as she posed for a hot selfie after returning from Los Angeles.

Gemma, who has shed two and a half stone, is pulling her best pout in the snap shared with her 1.3million Instagram followers.

The TOWIE star’s hair is preened to perfection and her make up looks absolutely flawless in the hot photo.

‘Oh wow,’ fellow TOWIE star Lauren Pope commented, while her Strictly partner Matt Evers said, ‘Beautiful!’

‘Never comment on any of your posts. But have to say this is probably one of your best,’ wrote a third, while another simply wrote, ‘slaying!’

Over on her stories, she shared a video of people in the street shouting out ‘The GC!’ as she drove past in her taxi.

‘Guys, the GC is back in town… business as usual,’ Gem said. ‘Pulled up to the traffic lights and people start chanting ‘The GC’. The British public are glad I’m back in the UK!’

The reality TV star recently flew out to LA as she tries to kickstart her career stateside. According to reports, things are looking good because she’s just signed with a top US agent.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old recently revealed how she shed two and a half stone, saying it was largely down to adopting a vegan eating regime.