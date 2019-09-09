Gemma Collins made a rare appearance as herself on Lorraine on Monday morning as discussed her alter-ego 'The GC'.

Having appeared on Dancing on Ice, TOWIE and now the star of her own reality TV show Diva Forever – TV fans will know the character ‘The GC’ can be sassy, demanding and a bit of a diva.

But, Gemma, 38, has confirmed it is in fact just a character, and she’s not as confident as her alter-ego makes out.

She also admitted the GC can take it too far. ‘My fans get the difference between the GC and Gemma. They know the GC is a bit of fun and she’s out there,’ Gemma told Lorraine Kelly in a candid and honest interview.

‘Some of the behaviour is shocking but that’s why I make great TV.’

Although the GC appears confident and unphased by those that don’t like her, Gemma admitted she was touched by Jesy Nelson’s BBC3 documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out and the Little Mix star’s admission that she’d attempted suicide after online trolling.

Hinting that she can relate to what Jesy has been through, Gemma confessed: ‘I do have my insecurities. Seeing what Jesy went through I was crying this morning.

‘She is absolutely beautiful. My hairs are standing on end over what she went through. A lot of us go through that in the public eye.’

Gemma – who has also suffered at the hands of online trolls – said more needs to be done to ensure social media is a ‘supportive place.’

‘To think she was going to take her life is absolutely shocking and we must all support her and get behind this. We need to speak to Twitter , Instagram and Facebook as enough is enough,’ Gemma explained.