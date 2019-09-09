Ex-TOWIE star Gemma Collins admits she has ‘insecurities’ despite ‘GC’ alter-ego

Georgia Farquharson

Gemma Collins made a rare appearance as herself on Lorraine on Monday morning as discussed her alter-ego 'The GC'.

TAGS:

Having appeared on Dancing on Ice, TOWIE and now the star of her own reality TV show Diva Forever – TV fans will know the character ‘The GC’ can be sassy, demanding and a bit of a diva.

But, Gemma, 38, has confirmed it is in fact just a character, and she’s not as confident as her alter-ego makes out.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS 

She also admitted the GC can take it too far. ‘My fans get the difference between the GC and Gemma. They know the GC is a bit of fun and she’s out there,’ Gemma told Lorraine Kelly in a candid and honest interview.

‘Some of the behaviour is shocking but that’s why I make great TV.’

Although the GC appears confident and unphased by those that don’t like her, Gemma admitted she was touched by Jesy Nelson’s BBC3 documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out and the Little Mix star’s admission that she’d attempted suicide after online trolling.

Hinting that she can relate to what Jesy has been through, Gemma confessed: ‘I do have my insecurities. Seeing what Jesy went through I was crying this morning.

‘She is absolutely beautiful. My hairs are standing on end over what she went through. A lot of us go through that in the public eye.’

READ MORE: JESY NELSON REVEALS SHOCK SUICIDE ATTEMPT 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jesynelson on

Gemma – who has also suffered at the hands of online trolls – said more needs to be done to ensure social media is a ‘supportive place.’

‘To think she was going to take her life is absolutely shocking and we must all support her and get behind this. We need to speak to Twitter , Instagram and Facebook as enough is enough,’ Gemma explained.