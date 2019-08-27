Some followers think Gemma has edited her body shape

Gemma Collins has been accused of editing the shape of her body in her latest Instagram snap by a handful of irritated followers just days after the release of her body confidence preaching podcast.

The former TOWIE star took to the social media platform to celebrate the success of her big new BBC project, The Gemma Collins Podcast, posing in a victory stance for the upload.

Captioning the post, the 38-year-old self confessed diva, who is currently holidaying in St Tropez, penned: ‘Can’t contain my HAPPINESS NUMBER 1 PODCAST @bbcsounds THANK YOU 🙏🏻.’

In the summery image, the GC can be seen sporting a stunning white and red floral dress teamed with a pair of glitzy gold heels, some stylish sunglasses and a cute red hair band.

Despite her trendy vacay attire, some of her 1.4 million followers claimed they had spotted a Photoshop fail in the pic.

One troll wrote: ‘Photoshop. Zoom in on the stones,’ and a second cruelly chipped in: ‘Girl stop photo editing your shots. We know you don’t have a waist. We’ve seen you on telly 😆.’

Meanwhile, one more pointed out that the hilarious TV personality had been advocating for people to embrace their bodies no matter what and be honest on social media in the latest episode of her hit podcast entitled ‘Body Confidence and Life Mottos’.

The commenter said: ‘Maybe I’m missing something! But I thought you were all about real women, real body shapes ect. So how come your photo is photo shopped? That’s not a positive message! I’m sad to see this as I think your great @gemmacollins1.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Then one more chipped in: ‘This shot is photoshopped and you shouldn’t be promoting yourself in a false manner! You’ve chopped a large part of you away from your left side. And it’s not right. Be who you genuinely are. And don’t post photos of yourself that aren’t the real you!

Despite the flurry of editing allegations and nasty remarks, hundreds of Gemma’s loyal fans made sure to bombard her with words of praise.

One fan swooned: ‘Gemma hun I love you so much and your show Diva Forever. What an inspiration ❤️❤️,’ and while a second sweetly continued: ‘You look amazing 😍,’

Of course, plenty of Gem’s celeb pals sent her messages of encouragement too, with fellow Essex reality lady Georgia Kousoulou saying: ‘Wow you look insane 😻,’ and pop star Pixie Lott adding: ‘Congratulations Gemma and you look amazbalzzz!’