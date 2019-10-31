Gemma Collins signs £1.1million deal for Poundland

The TOWIE star is officially the face of the homeware brand

Gemma Collins has signed up to be the face of Poundland in a huge £1.1million deal.

In what is one of the biggest ever endorsement deals the brand has signed, the TOWIE star will reportedly be plugging a range of cleaning products and soft furnishings.

And Poundland apparently chose the GC to front their campaign because “everything The GC touches turns to gold”.

A source told The Sun: “They think it will pay dividends in the long run.

“Gemma will be fronting a range of cleaning products and soft furnishings, all of which have been endorsed by her.

“Poundland want to lift their status on the high street and by getting Gemma involved, they think they can add a touch of sparkle to their products.

“And her involvement will encourage her younger fan base into the store.”

Gemma is already believed to be worth around £2.7 million, having previously brought out a Boohoo line, released a perfume and two books, already owns two clothing stores, and is bringing out a Christmas single this year.

On top of her business ventures, since shooting to fame on TOWIE in 2011, Gemma has appeared on pretty much every reality show under the sun, including Dancing On Ice, Celebrity Big Brother , Celebs Go Dating, and I’m A Celebrity.

Gemma has also recently filmed new scenes for TOWIE, despite previously vowing never to go back.

TOWIE posted a picture of Gemma driving a car on their Instagram, and added: “LOOK WHO’S BACK!!!”

Gemma then posted the same photo on her account, and confirmed the news with an excited caption.

She wrote: “THEY SEE ME ROLLING…❤️ filming for TOWIE tonight !

“They called her palace spoke to her peope… she drank her English breakfast from a fine china cup thought a while…… and then said ….. HELL YEAH #towieroyalty [sic]”.

It comes after Gemma showed off her three stone weight loss in a string of snaps of her and friends in Dubai.

Her weight loss didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who all took to her Instagram to comment saying she looked ‘amazing’.