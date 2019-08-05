Go Gem!

TOWIE star Gemma Collins has reportedly signed a huge record deal with music label Universal.

The 38-year-old reality star is said to be collaborating with successful producer Naughty Boy and could even be releasing her own music before the year is up.

It is also thought that the self-confessed diva turned down £250,000 offer to star in the upcoming celebrity version of The X Factor in order to sign the deal with Universal, one of Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco’s biggest competitors.

Gemma has always been keen on making it big in the music industry, revealing in her 2013 autobiography: ‘I would sing all the time and developed a good voice. I have always dreamed of being a star.’

Now, it seems as though hit maker Naughty Boy could be the person to propel her to her goal of stardom, with the 34-year-old DJ convinced that the GC has a glimmering career ahead.

He previously revealed that Gem had written a heartbreak song entitled ‘Come Home’ all about her turbulent relationship with fellow Essex boy, James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Speaking to The Sun, he gushed: ‘She was born to sing, it’s just that she’s actually taken a different route with it.

‘But I think Gemma is going to have one of the biggest songs of the year, I can say that with my hand on my heart.

‘It’s definitely a romantic song and Gemma’s got such a big heart, it makes a lot of sense of her whole life right now.’

Naughty Boy, who has produced chart toppers with big names such as Beyoncé and Sam Smith also said he had ‘instant synergy’ when he first met Gemma at the BRIT Awards this year where she sang one of his songs to him.

He continued: ‘She sung me a part of “Running”, the Beyoncé song, and when she sung me that, I was thinking, “This girl can actually sing, she’s got a personality and she’s got a following. This is the new age superstar.”

‘When people hear the music and hear her voice, I think it’s going to take her up a notch.

‘I don’t consider Gemma a reality TV person, I consider her a superstar.’