Wait, what?!

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins is known being candid, and we love her for it! However, it turns out her MTV Cribs episode was not exactly was fans thought – as it wasn’t filmed at her own home.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the reality TV star confessed that she was actually moving when they filmed the episode, so she filmed it in a temporary rental.

She said: ‘I was in the process of moving at the time so I didn’t actually have a humble abode.’

During the episode, Gemma said: ‘There’s lots of pink, lots of leopard print, and, obviously, pictures of myself everywhere around.

‘My new favourite thing is Chinese fortune cats, the gold ones that wave their arms. I’m obsessed with them, there’s a few of them around the place.’

‘Basically it’s very fabulous here, this is where the magic happens. You’ve just got to come for the pink and enjoy yourself.’

Explaining where she got the décor inspo from, Gemma said her mum played a big part in her love for interiors.

‘Interiors is in my blood’, she said. ‘My mum would be very extravagant with her interiors and I suppose that’s rubbed off on me.

‘I like very over the top fabulous items in the home – I’ve just got this kind of unique style.’

But we did get to see Gemma’s shop, where the walls are covered in pink flamingos and there’s a sequinned Hello Kitty calculator behind the till.

Plus, let’s not forget the pink furry rug on the floor of the changing room, which seems to be a prized possession for the Dancing on Ice contestant.

‘If ever I go skint or life takes a turn for the worse, you’ll find me sleeping here on my pink, fluffy carpet’, she added.

Never change, Gemma!