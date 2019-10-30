Gemma Collins left fans speechless when she revealed her new slimmed down figure whilst on holiday in Dubai.

The former TOWIE star – who recently returned to the hit ITVBe show – is currently on holiday with Billie Faiers, Ferne McCann and their other gal pals.

And, having lost three stone in recent months, Gemma took the opportunity to share a string of snaps looking amazing. And it didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

“Wow, how have you lost so much weight, looking amazing,” one fan asked.

Another said, “Omg the weight loss is amazing!”

Gemma’s weight loss journey began again after she appeared on Dancing on Ice back in January. Since then she’s been using contraversial “skinny injections”.

Despite losing three stone already, the “GC” as she calls herself wants to lose a further three stone and then plans on having a boob job.

“I’d be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16,” she told The Sun. “My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in.”

Gemma previously confessed that during the early days of her career she would exploit her weight to earn extra money.

Opening up during Channel 5’s In Therapy, she admitted, “I can remember it all, them telling me you need to go over to the park in gym wear and them saying, ‘we want to get some terrible shots of you but then you will get £15,000 for the pictures Gemma.

“Looking back now I would never ever have gone down the route of the weight gain and weight loss but it was just a fast way to a quick bit of money.”

Now, having broken up with on/off boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent, her own BBC podcast and the release of her own perfume, Diva Pink, it seems Gemma is keen to turn over a new leaf.

Keep slaying, Gem!