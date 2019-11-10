Gemma Collins is looking better than ever after losing three stone - and fans can't get enough of the GC's new look.

The former TOWIE star cosied up to Boyzone star Brian McFadden and said, “No filter, no edit, JUST HAPPINESS.”

But, it wasn’t the famous face next to Gemma that her fans were blown away. It was her healthy complexion.

“You’re glowing, Gem,” said one fan. While another said, “I can’t get over how incredbile you look!”

It comes after the former TOWIE star lost a whopping three-stone and credited her slimmer figure to contraversial Skinny Jab injections which she claims have “curbed her appetite”.

Speaking about overhauling her lifestyle, Gem said, “I definitely feel much better since losing weight and I have got more energy and stuff.

“When you eat rubbish food, you feel rubbish and when you eat healthy, it’s a lot better.”

And it’s certainly not gone unnoticed by fans who praised her for looking “skinny and stunning,” “healthy” and “magnificent.”

Gemma’s weight loss journey started earlier this year after the reality TV queen appeared on Dancing on Ice. And she’s maintained her slimmer figure since then.

But, despite dropping three stone, the 38-year-old has further to go before she’ll be content and can have a boob reduction.

“I’d be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16,” she recently told The Sun.

“My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate,” she said. “My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in. I think when you have big boobs, they can make you look bigger and I would just love to never ever wear a bra again.”

Despite a rocky few months Gemma and on/off boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent appear to have put their differences behind them and reunited for the Boyzlife concert in Dubai.

Let’s hope it’s for good this time!