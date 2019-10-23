The former TOWIE star called the police to her ex's home when she feared he'd overdosed

Gemma Collins has had a nightmare of a week, having rung 999 and called police to now-ex James ‘Arg’ Argent‘s house amid fears he had overdosed.

And now the former TOWIE star – who has lost three stone in the past two years – has confessed she’s been “stress eating” in the aftermath of their break-up, and her diet has well and truly gone out the window.

She told The Sun: “I ain’t stopped eating. I’ve had a lot of stress and I’ve not been to the gym in two weeks.

“I’ve been unwell all weekend with a chest infection.”

And it would seem Gemma is going to continue not worrying about her diet, as she’s flying to Dubai to try and get away from the Arg drama.

However, the GC promised she’d return to healthy eating once she returns from her break.

“When I come back, I will get back on it,” she said. “I always come out on top. My life always goes a bit t*ts-up but I carry on.”

Gemma reportedly called emergency services to her ex Arg’s home on Thursday amid fears he had overdosed after friends failed to reach him on the phone.

And Arg admitted that he was “embarrassed” by her actions after police and paramedics arrived at his home to check him over.

“I wasn’t speaking to a certain person so I didn’t reply. They became concerned and called the police and ambulance,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

“They turned up and checked on me. They came up to my room to make sure I was fine.”

However, his parents reportedly raised the alarm again later that same day.

Arg added: “My parents were already there. Then this person must have called again and the ambulance turned up at around 4pm and we had a quick chat on the doorstep. He said it was a lovely house.

“I wasn’t speaking to this person for a reason and they were worried about my safety because I wasn’t answering the phone.”