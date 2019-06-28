The GC stopped by SYCO yesterday

Gemma Collins has set tongues wagging as she revealed she visited Simon Cowell’s Headquarters yesterday.

The TOWIE star, 38, teased photos on Instagram with the caption: ‘London Town MEETINGS’, alongside a video of the ‘SyCo Entertainment’ sign at the X factor boss’ company headquarters.

The visit only seems to confirm fan speculation, after rumours circled earlier this year that Gemma was in the running to star in Simon’s new reboot of the talent show, Celebrity X factor.

Talking to the Daily Star an X Factor source said: ‘We want big and exciting stars and the GC is popular and we reckon she makes entertaining viewing.’

It’s thought that Gemma would draw a big audience after fans tuned in to see her regular dramas on Dancing On Ice, from her fiery rows with judge Jason Gardiner to her dramatic tumble on the ice.

But it’s not just her antics that are attractive to the show’s producers. They are also convinced that she has real singing talent.

The insider continued: ‘More important, she can sing.

‘Simon has handled many divas over the years with the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Mel B, so we reckon he will be able to deal with this Essex one.’

Fans will be well aware of Gemma’s love of singing as she’s often shares clips of herself belting out ballards on her Instagram.

Love Actually child star Olivia Olsen is also in talks to appear on the show, who you’ll remember as the cute little girl who sang Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas is You.’

Other potentials rumoured to be in talks include Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, and a supergroup made up of Love Island contestants Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty.

With such a wide array of celebs in talks, one thing’s for certain, it’s going to be an entertaining line-up.