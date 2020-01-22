Gemma Collins reveals lavish plans for her wedding

It’s no secret that TOWIE icon Gemma Collins is a fan of the finer things in life, so it’s also no shock that she’s got some seriously lavish ideas for her wedding.

Despite not even being engaged yet, Gemma has already decided exactly where she wants to marry her on-off boyfriend, James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The pair split last year after Gemma, 38, struggled to cope with 32-year-old Arg’s issues with weight and addiction.

While this wasn’t the first time they had called time on their romance, the Essex couple soon rekindled their romance.

It seems that Gem thinks this time they’re together for good, too.

She’s opened up about her plans for if and when James pops the big question, insisting they will be tying the knot at The Dorchester hotel in London’s costly Mayfair.

The luxury pad is where the GC and James once spent a pricey Valentine’s Day stay together, reportedly splashing out on a £3000 suite as well as roses, champagne and breakfast in bed.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said, “If [the proposal] were to come, of course I’d say yes. I’d like a big wedding.

“I want to get married at The Dorchester hotel in London, then fly to Sicily for the honeymoon – but he’s got to buy the big yellow rock first. Until I get a big £250k or half-a-million yellow diamond, I ain’t settling with anybody!”

Gemma left her fans laughing this week when she proved her love of expensive treats with a hilarious Instagram pic.

In the photo, the self-confessed diva can be seen clutching two huge Gucci shopping bags, stepping out dressed in a large black, hooded rain mac, a pink visor cap and a pair of trainers.

‘TRYING not to be SEEN all WEEKEND 😝 ✌🏻sending positive vibes to all 💫,’ Gemma wrote.