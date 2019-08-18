The GC has had a helping hand to shed weight

Gemma Collins has revealed that her three-stone weight loss isn’t strictly down to a healthier lifestyle.

The former TOWIE star has confessed that she has been using the slimming injections Skinnyjab to help curb her appetite.

‘I went on the jabs and that has been really good for me,’ she told the Sunday People.

‘You get injected basically and it curbs your appetite as well so it is handy when you are busy and on the road.

‘I definitely feel much better since losing weight and I have got more energy and stuff. When you eat rubbish food, you feel rubbish and when you eat healthy, it’s a lot better.’

Gemma previously hinted that her slimmer physique was down to a vegan diet and sessions in the gym, claiming she ‘doesn’t know why she’s overweight’ because she doesn’t eat much.

‘I actually don’t know why I am overweight because I don’t eat a lot,’ she told The Sun.

‘My downfall is that I eat late of a night. I can go all day without food. I normally get hungry at two o’clock in the afternoon.

‘I am night owl. Basically I will just start eating from two o’clock in the afternoon. I have never been a breakfast girl.’

The 38-year-old self confessed diva insists that generally she will munch on a takeaway sandwich or a portion of vegetarian macaroni cheese for lunch.

Cooking up dinner in the evening, Gemma says a typical meal could be chicken curry.

Detailing how she keeps her portion size at bay, she explained: ‘I stick two curry sauces in and then basically I leave it all day in the fridge. I like curry and salad. I would rather have salad than a potato. I might have a spoonful of rice and I have more chicken than sauce.’

Whether it’s her diet or a little helping hand – we still think Gemma looks great!