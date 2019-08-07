How was Gem keeping that weight off?

After dropping two stone in weight this year, Gemma Collins has been proudly flaunting her new slimmer figure all over social media.

But she has now admitted that she has gained an entire stone of the lost weight back again after she quit her controversial fat loss method.

The 38-year-old former TOWIE star revealed how she let herself go eating and drinking whatever she wanted and wasn’t able to keep the weight off during holiday stint.

Opening up on breakfast show Good Morning Britain, the self confessed diva confessed that weight loss injections were to blame for her shrinking physique.

She also pinned her recent gain on having not used the slimming jabs while away on vacay.

As host Kate Garraway asked if she’d been using the ‘miracle flabber-jabs’, Gem said: ‘I’ve put a bit back on because I’ve been on holiday for weeks and weeks and weeks and I’ve totally been overindulging.

‘But these things do work, before I went away I was taking it every day and I did lose two stone.’

Explaining how the method works, the GC added:‘It’s fantastic, but like everything, don’t expect a miracle cure, you cannot inject a jab and then be eating burgers and chips and pizzas. You have to apply yourself.’

Taking to Instagram later, she told fans: ‘I have gained a stone back. I haven’t had the jab for eight weeks. But when I was using it I lost two stone.’

Gemma previously opened up about how her junk food filled diet was to blame for her larger frame.

Speaking to Woman’s Own magazine, she said: ‘If I’d been driving into London before, I would have grabbed a McDonald’s for breakfast, and before you knew it, I was grabbing bread again at lunch.

‘One my way home, I’d pick up a takeaway. It’s about making time in the day now and making sure I eat the right food.’