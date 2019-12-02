TOWIE star Gemma Collins reveals her Welsh roots - in which she claims she has connections to The Voice judge and fellow Welshman Tom Jones - during radio interview.

Gemma Collins was a guest on Scott Mill‘s BBC Sounds podcast and as part of the recording, Scott introduces a Welsh listener to her idols and this week Gemma Collins was introduced and she gave a telling insight into her past.

Gemma, 38, admitted: ‘I’ve got family in Wales, down in the Valley’s. Abertillery – my grandad, this is a very true story, used to work in the mines with Tom Jones, back in the day.’

She continued, ‘I do have Welsh blood. My nan was from Wales but what I don’t understand is my dad don’t talk Welsh and I don’t.’

But then Gemma recalls a welsh word that she has learnt, and while she struggles to pronounce it correctly, she also has no idea what it means.

‘I do know one word, Cymru [Gemma pronounces Crymyou],’ says Gemma.

When no one understands the word, she explains where she read it, ‘When you drive into Wales there’s that red dragon on the flag and it says Cymru [she pronounced it Crymyou].’

Scott interjects, ‘You mean Cymru [pronounced Cumrey],’

Gemma replies, ‘That’s it yeah, what does it mean?’

Scott adds, ‘Cymru means Wales’

‘OH that’s good haha,’ added an embarrassed Gemma.

The GC is set to return to screens later this month as part of the ITV Dancing On Ice Christmas special, where she will take to the ice alongside previous 2014 champion Ray Quinn. A special trailer was released to tease the upcoming show, which gets viewers ready for the January 2020 new series starting.

And while reality star Gemma is all set on making a name for herself still, maybe Gemma will be on the next series of Who Do You Think You Are? to research the rest of her family tree… We’d love to see what other gems can be uncovered!