The Geordie pals have very different opinions on their experience on reality TV

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has hit back at her former cast mate Vicky Pattison, after she branded the MTV reality show ‘toxic’.

Newcastle native Vicky, 31, recently took a swipe at the smash hit show that propelled her to fame.

Speaking to Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on their tell-all podcast, Private Parts, Vicky, who went on to win I’m A Celeb, spoke out on her time on Geordie Shore.

She said: ‘The high point of I’m A Celeb were the trials and challenges. You get this rush and sense of achievement.

‘But Geordie Shore was about fighting and f*****g. It is toxic. And the jungle is about proving yourself, coming together and making the nation fall in love with you. It’s the complete opposite.’

Now, fellow Geordie gal Charlotte Crosby has slammed Vicky’s description of the programme.

Hitting back, she said: ‘I think we must have had very different experiences and maybe we were just very different people because everyone else from Geordie Shore seems to be having a really great life and thinks of it as a massively amazing experience, so maybe she just should have never went on.’

Speaking to The Mirror, the 29-year-old continued to describe her experience with reality TV after care.

She added: ‘I’ve always had a really good experience from start to finish. Every show that I’ve been on with MTV I’ve had aftercare, before-care, if I’ve ever needed to speak to anyone during filming, it’s always sorted and arranged at the drop of a hat.

‘I can only speak from experience and all of my experiences with most of the shows I’ve been on, I’ve received excellent support and care.’