Little Chester was taken to hospital during the happy event

Former Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey’s son Chester was rushed to hospital during the couple’s gender reveal party on Saturday.

The reality TV personality, 31, and his stunning model girlfriend, Emma, announced last month that they are expecting their second child with an adorable Instagram post.

Over the weekend they threw a gender reveal party where the sex of the unborn tot was announced.

After a flurry of pink confetti confirmed their second little one to be a girl, first born son, Chester, one, was taken to hospital to receive antibiotics after falling ill.

Taking to Instagram, 26-year-old Emma shared a snap of the toddler standing by bed in the hospital.

Captioning the snap, she assured fans there wasn’t too much to worry about, penning: ‘Gender reveal ended in little monkey at the hospital. Antibiotics and back to his usual self in no time hopefully!’

The soon-to-be mum-of-two later took to the social media platform again to explain her decision to seek medical attention for Chester.

She wrote: ‘For all the absolute idiots trying to give me grief.

‘I took Chester to the doctors Monday, but did they listen? No. I’m just an over-cautious mum. ‘He has a slight ear infection but doesn’t need antibiotics.

‘Yesterday I knew he was’t right, he has an ear infection and bladder infection so finally letting us have antibiotics.

‘He was running around yesterday and everyone thought he was fine, I’m not stupid and I know my child.

‘He was distracted, and that’s why he seemed ‘fine’. So no I didn’t make him stay at the party, I left my own party before everyone else to get him properly checked.’

Despite the hospital drama, expectant daddy Gaz shared a mega sweet snap of his family, writing: ‘3 soon to be 4… What an amazing day… thank you so much for all the comments and messages… 💞.’