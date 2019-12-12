Geordie Shore’s Scotty T has been declared bankrupt.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Scott Timlin, has reportedly been declared bankrupt, even after earning millions from reality TV appearances.

Scotty rose to fame back in 2012 after he joined the Geordie Shore cast during the Newcastle-based reality show’s fourth series.

He later appeared in reality competition Celebrity Big Brother, where he competed against fellow celebs including TOWIE’s Gemma Collins and Megan McKenna, Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis and Kim Kardashian’s close friend Jonathan Cheban.

Scotty managed to beat out all other 15 contestants to be crowned winner of the show’s 17th series.

However, despite his multiple TV appearances, the Ex on the Beach star, who also did a cameo in Australian soap Neighbours, has been declared by th Newcastle County Court.

The Sun reported last year that the reality star’s company Scotty T Ltd had gone bust after owing creditors at least £147,000.

“Scott Timlin did not fully co-operate with the bankruptcy proceedings and so his discharge has been suspended indefinitely until such time as he does,” an Insolvency Service spokesperson told The Metro.

Scott also started a job TV presenting alongside former fellow Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby when the pair hosted Just Tattoo Of Us and was able to earn thousands through sponsored Instagram posts as an online influencer.

However a number of circumstances have led him now being declared bankrupt.

Over the years, the star’s partying became a cause for concern, with Geordie Shore reportedly axing him from the show after he was seen using cocaine during a night out.

“While the show was on air, I’d be doing club personal appearances every night and I started taking cocaine to cope,” he later admitted to The Sun.

“I used to be completely anti-drugs, anti-smoking and despise all of that. But I fell into that lifestyle”.