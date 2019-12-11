Months after splitting from her boyfriend, Jay Bigz, Sophie Kasaei has confessed she’s dating again - but it’s a rigorous process to get close to the reality TV star.

The 30-year-old admitted she STALKS all potential love interests and made the hilarious confession to her 900K Twitter followers.

“Talking to a lad atm and he’s just asked me on a date, Iv already stalked him that much I physically know what his mam and dad look like and that his brother is a professional sports person without him telling me,” she tweeted.

“Still going to play dumb and be like oh so what does ur bro do.”

Fans of the Geordie Shore star found her admission hilarious, saying, “FBI skills have nothing on this woman.”

Others worried she may have blown her cover: “Let’s hope he’s not on Twitter.”

Sophie’s last relationship ended back in summer just weeks after her then-boyfriend joined the cast of Geordie Shore.

The split came soon after Sophie said she wanted kids with Jay – and saw her unfollow him on social media and delete all traces of their relationship from Instagram.

At the time, an insider told The Sun, “Jay ended things with Sophie a few weeks ago. It just wasn’t working out between them and he wasn’t happy in the relationship anymore.

“Sophie tried to change things between them but he was adamant they should end it.

“She’s obviously seemed pretty upset but she’s moving on, Jay hasn’t got ill feeling towards her.”

But it looks like Sophie won’t have to wait long to bag herself a bloke as she’s signed up to appear on brand new Celebrity Ex On The Beach. A source said, “she’s single now and wants a new adventure.”

She joins the likes of TOWIE star Joey Essex, Love Island’s Georgia Harrison and Lateysha Grace in the star-studded line-up.

Sophie has also been on BFF duty to Charlotte Crosby after she was left “heartbroken” after recently splitting from long-term boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

The pair – who have been pals for eight years – are off to “make mems” on holiday together.

Look out, Dubai!