Poor Georgia...

Former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote has taken to social media to open up about her mental health struggles.

Telling her 560,000 Instagram follwers that her brain was ‘going to explode’, the ex soap actress confessed she had treated herself to a spa day to help her cope with her anxiety.

Posing in a fluffy grey dressing gown at the Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, the 28-year-old, best known for playing Katy Armstrong on the cobbles, wrote: ‘I know i have always been open about my anxiety but this week has been particularly tough. So i scooped myself up and went to my fave place @titanic_spa all by myself for some me time. 🧖♀️ I’ve finished another book, had a massage, eaten good, and completely relaxed.

‘Look after yourself guys always 💜 self care and self love is very important. If you can’t get away to do this then give yourself a spa day at home 😘.’

Of course, plenty of Georgia’s loyal supporters rushed to leave sweet comments beneath the upload.

One fan wrote: ‘Great that you have an opportunity to spoil yourself. You have been very busy 😘.’

While another added: ‘Very well done, extremely brave thing to do if suffering anxiety. People think because your in the limelight and infront of cameras you don’t suffer from it. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

The brunette beauty, who nabbed second place in 2015’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, previously admitted that sometimes her anxiety can make her burst into tears over the smallest things.

She confessed: ‘Some days I’m distracted and fine, other days it takes me dropping a sock on the way to do a wash, which means I won’t have a pair when the washed ones come out to literally have a break down and cry. So silly.

‘But the thing with anxiety is it’s not always the heartbreak, the pain, the loss, the argument with a friend that makes it bad. It can be anything and everything…

‘But just tell yourself. It’s ok. It’s going to be ok. And it’s ok not to be ok!’