Corrie’s Georgia May Foote opens up about ‘awful’ break up from ‘abusive relationship’ that left her depressed, lonely and suffering from panic attacks

"I questioned everything about myself, about life, about my career, about my friends and my family."

Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote has opened up about a relationship that left her depressed and lonely.

Taking to social media to speak to her fans about her struggles as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, the soap actress explained that she suffered a break up last year that left her mental health in tatters.

She said, “In 2018 I came home from London. I came out of a very awful break up through an abusive relationship.

“I came out thinking very lowly of myself. I got very depressed, I questioned everything about myself, about life, about my career, about my friends and my family.

“I felt very lonely and was having panic attacks all the time.

“There was a time when I thought I generally can’t do this. It was hurting me inside.”

The northern beauty went on to detail how she had reached out to a support service in Bury called Healthy Minds, crediting them for saving her.

Georgia continued, “I was always a bit sceptical, but I’m telling you, I might not have been here without that service, alongside my friends and family, being open and talking about it.”

Georgia is now dating rapper Kris Evans, having previously dated model George Alson.

Earlier this year she shared a sweet image as she posed next to Kris, beside an adorable tribute to her beau.

She wrote, ‘Some people are just good. They make you think about things differently. Sometimes you agree and sometimes you don’t. Even if you do end up going back on your stubborn opinion and agreeing in the end anyway. 🙄 Some people are kind, generous, caring, loving.

‘Those people are hard to find. When you find one, if even when u really annoy them, still tells you they love you, listen and believe it. I never believed i’d find someone after what i’ve been through. Thank you @krisevansmusic for loving me 💜.’