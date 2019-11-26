Coronation Street’s Georgia May Foote stuns fans in gorgeous new snap

Georgia May Foote has stunned fans with a new snap.

The Coronation Street actress took to her Instagram page with a gorgeous photo of herself dressed in a trendy co-ord outfit.

Sharing a snap with her nearly 560,000 followers, the actress posted a snap wearing a black and mustard thigh-high miniskirt that she teamed with a matching cropped jacket.

Underneath the ensemble the actress wore a tight fitted black top that emphasised her bust.

Georgia wore the outfit with a pair of white leather ankle boots featuring gold zips and wore her short brunette hair in glossy curls.

Alongside the snap that show’s the star with a beaming smile on her face, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wrote, ‘My face when i laugh off the fact i haven’t even thought about Christmas Shopping. And still don’t intend to for another 2 weeks at least 😜’.

And fans were loving the post, taking to the comments section to complement the actress on her stunning look.

‘You look unbelievable Georgia 🤩😘🔥,’ wrote one fan, while another commented, ‘Absolutely beautiful’.

Another wrote, ‘Wow georgiamay really love the picture of you wearing your outfit honey it’s absolutely brilliant you are definitely looking stunning totally amazing.’

Some fans left a stream of emoji symbols, including the flame and the smiley face with red love heart eyes, while others added, ‘LOVE this outfit George 😍’, ‘Stunning 😘’, ‘🔥🔥 double fire x’, ‘💞Stunning outfit love it 💝’ and ‘Gorgeous❤️😍👌🏻’.

The actress recently opened up about an ‘awful’ break-up that she went through, which left her ‘depressed’, lonely and suffering from panic attacks.

‘I came out thinking very lowly of myself. I got very depressed, I questioned everything about myself, about life, about my career, about my friends and my family.

‘I felt very lonely and was having panic attacks all the time.

‘There was a time when I thought I generally can’t do this. It was hurting me inside.’

However, the actress added that she reached out to a mental health support service, which really helped her.

‘I was always a bit sceptical, but I’m telling you, I might not have been here without that service, alongside my friends and family, being open and talking about it.’