Georgia May Jagger shares heartbreaking family news in emotional post

Model Georgia May Jagger has taken to Instagram to share some seriously sad news with her followers.

Taking to the social media site, the fashion icon, who is the daughter of Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger, uploaded the emotional post to reveal a tragic family loss.

Updating her 900 thousand followers, the 27-year-old revealed that her family’s pet pooch, Guinness, had sadly passed away.

Posting a series of adorable photos of the fluffy dog, Georgia penned: ‘I love you so much! Heartbroken 💔Guinness our family dog has passed away. We will miss you with all our hearts. Guinness had a lot of friends on the Island. Thanks so much for loving him as much as we did. #alldogsgotoheaven #crabhunter #starspup.’

The Jagger family pet lived on the private Carribean island of Mustique with the model’s rock star dad, while British girl Georgia resides in New York.

Georgia’s younger brother Lucas expressed his sadness beneath the upload, commenting: ‘This is so sad. Love him so much.’

Meanwhile, hordes of the blonde beauty’s supportive fans made sure to send their condolences.

One sweetly wrote: ‘So sorry about your dog. He was adorable and looked very lovable,’ and another sympathised: ‘Sorry, Georgia. It is so hard to lose one of our beloved pets. I am sure that you gave him a wonderful life!❤️’

Earlier this year, Georgia posted an adorable snap in which she can be seen posing for a polaroid alongside Guinness and another one of her canine pals.

Sitting on the beach with her arms around the pups, she grinned for the camera while sporting a natural bare face.

The fashionista is clearly an animal lover and regularly poses for sweet snapshots with furry creatures.