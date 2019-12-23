Georgia Toffolo has opened up about her nightmare at the airport.

The former Made In Chelsea star, who is better known as Toff, revealed that she was detained at immigration while trying to come home from a holiday in the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the nightmare experience with her nearly two million followers, Toff wrote, ‘I am typing this having just been released from immigration detention! I can’t quite beleive it. I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next… however long… in an immigration detention centre.’

Opening up about how her pleas for help across social media are what helped towards her release, the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner continued, ‘Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn’t posted online I would 100% still be stuck without my passport!

‘This scares me because it is such a privilege to have a following on social media – people can hear me,’ added Toff. ‘What if I didn’t have a social media following? I can’t bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in where no one can hear you.

‘Extremely grateful that the British government worked with Maldivian representatives,’ she continued. ‘Pushed by the UK press too (so epic thank you!) Also thank you to Maldivian immigration for letting me in to your beautiful country!

‘In spite of me crying for 9 hours and scaring everyone at the airport, I made some lovely friends (the group of 7 airport guys that didn’t leave me while I was wailing) on reflection they couldn’t leave me, because I was being detained.

‘But still they were kind. They ran me through the best bits of the potential prison I was almost spending Christmas in, every cloud etc!

‘I even had a laugh with the immigration officers in the end. Oddly excited for the reunion when I leave.’

‘Please everyone check your passports,’ finished Toff. ‘I didn’t realise that 2 pages had fallen out of the centre.

‘SO SO traumatised but grateful thank you thank you thank you. Toff’s Christmas is back on.

‘On that note wonder what I would have got on Christmas Day in the detention centre?

‘Trying to make light of it but it was a really horrible experience.’